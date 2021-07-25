Zacks: Analysts Expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce sales of $227.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.80 million to $229.20 million. Cloudera reported sales of $214.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $921.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.85 million to $925.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDR. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

