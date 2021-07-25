Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.37. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. 276,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,344. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.