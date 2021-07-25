Zacks: Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Hostess Brands also reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 840,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,144. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

