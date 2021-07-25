Zacks: Analysts Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $251.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

