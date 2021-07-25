Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 242,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,004. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 382,002 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $19,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 314,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

