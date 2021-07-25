Zacks: Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.30 Million

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce sales of $260.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $228.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

MWA stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

