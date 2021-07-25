Zacks: Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce sales of $102.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.63 million and the lowest is $95.23 million. Nevro reported sales of $56.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $443.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.88 million to $448.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $519.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $527.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

Shares of NVRO opened at $154.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.66. Nevro has a one year low of $126.96 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

