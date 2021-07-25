Zacks: Analysts Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the highest is $3.40 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.98. Newmont has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.