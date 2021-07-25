Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NTNX opened at $36.39 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.23.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,535,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Nutanix by 19.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $14,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

