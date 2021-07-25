Zacks: Analysts Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million.

REVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

REVG stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $15.26. 305,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,579. REV Group has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $987.93 million, a P/E ratio of 169.56 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

