Zacks: Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to post sales of $24.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $25.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $112.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $1,728,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,316,139. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

