Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.14. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.61.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $248,572.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,220.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,359. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,486,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,832,000. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,788,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 91.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

