Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). DURECT posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DURECT by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in DURECT by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DURECT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DURECT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.48 on Friday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.57 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

