Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.49. 272,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,597. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

