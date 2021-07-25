Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.64 Million

Brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post $111.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.20 million and the lowest is $110.33 million. Lannett posted sales of $137.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $484.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $487.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $455.55 million to $508.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lannett by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Lannett by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $200.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Lannett has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

