Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Medpace posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $182.12 on Friday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 9,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,679,358.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $128,905,816.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,790 shares of company stock worth $42,738,773. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.