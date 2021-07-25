Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.43 Million

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce sales of $44.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $45.42 million. Repay reported sales of $36.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $216.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.60 million to $219.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $281.95 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $287.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

RPAY stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Repay has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,792,000 after purchasing an additional 370,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Repay by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,312,000 after acquiring an additional 686,402 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after acquiring an additional 994,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Repay by 299.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

