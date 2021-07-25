Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.72 Million

Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report $29.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $44.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $21.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $120.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.73. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,523,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.