Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report $144.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.90 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $109.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $634.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.20 million to $638.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $733.74 million, with estimates ranging from $714.20 million to $755.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $1,113,301. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.