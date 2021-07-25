Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce sales of $170.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.30 million and the highest is $174.20 million. Trustmark posted sales of $177.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $647.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $653.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $639.40 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trustmark by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trustmark by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Trustmark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.