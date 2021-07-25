Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post $11.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $40.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $80.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WVE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,297,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,652,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

