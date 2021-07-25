Zacks: Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. AnaptysBio posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 108,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.04. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $704.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.06.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,634,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 640.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 137,996 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.