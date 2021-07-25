Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 406.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $61,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after buying an additional 1,473,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,231,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,346. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.