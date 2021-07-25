Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post sales of $3.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.73 million and the lowest is $3.19 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $6.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $17.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.67 million, with estimates ranging from $18.47 million to $18.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

