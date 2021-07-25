Zacks: Brokerages Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.19). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 223,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

