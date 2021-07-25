Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after purchasing an additional 367,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Evergy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after acquiring an additional 305,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

EVRG traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,121. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

