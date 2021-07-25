Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $426.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.