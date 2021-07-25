Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $426.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

