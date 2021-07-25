Zacks: Brokerages Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Million

Analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post $11.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $50.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.46 million to $50.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

IRIX stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $103.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

