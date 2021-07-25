Zacks: Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Open Lending reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPRO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in Open Lending by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Open Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $8,837,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

