Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce $76.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.44 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $70.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $313.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.49 million to $314.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $342.57 million, with estimates ranging from $340.98 million to $344.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bancorp.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.74. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 114,218 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.