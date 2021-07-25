Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

