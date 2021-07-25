Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,821. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

