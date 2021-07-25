Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $28.01. 5,519,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,776. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.46. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,436 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $152,241,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

