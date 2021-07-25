ZB Token (ZB) One Day Volume Tops $1.57 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $133.17 million and $1.57 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00048070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00805890 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZB is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

