ZBG Token Market Capitalization Reaches $8.94 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $174,495.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00048053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.05 or 0.00822727 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

