ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1,048.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00275418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00124770 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00146259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,259,916 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

