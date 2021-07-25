Zcoin Achieves Market Cap of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,326.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.10 or 0.06074314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.52 or 0.01298099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00358176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00140480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00590551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00351394 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.82 or 0.00276090 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

