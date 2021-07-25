ZCore (ZCR) Price Tops $0.0218 on Major Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, ZCore has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $225,596.27 and approximately $472.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,337,540 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

