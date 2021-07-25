Zeepin Trading Up 5.7% This Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $330,917.55 and approximately $62,860.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00119273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00137702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,378.84 or 1.00108661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.93 or 0.00864651 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

