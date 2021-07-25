Zel Price Hits $0.15 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00282271 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00121475 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00145656 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001905 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.