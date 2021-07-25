Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lessened its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,341 shares during the period. Zendesk comprises 2.6% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of Zendesk worth $33,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 20.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,671,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 13.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,829,000 after purchasing an additional 274,617 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.90. 1,823,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,126. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,134,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.