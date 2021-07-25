Zenswap Network Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $33,715.13 and $9.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.48 or 0.00819038 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

