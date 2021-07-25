ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0474

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $2,353.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00051497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031650 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00229263 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032110 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.