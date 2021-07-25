Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Tops $653.97 on Major Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $633,537.75 and $199.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $653.97 or 0.01893247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.44 or 0.00823462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.