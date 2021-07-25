Zerogoki USD (zUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $185,849.00

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $185,849.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00047524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.10 or 0.00817468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

ZUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 1,897,342 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

