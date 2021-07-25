Zigcoin (ZIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.22 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $446,375.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.03 or 0.00821689 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,259,519 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

