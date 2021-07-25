Zilliqa Market Capitalization Tops $855.10 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $855.10 million and approximately $151.05 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00271697 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001265 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.74 or 0.00852854 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,818,050,879 coins and its circulating supply is 11,526,583,726 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

