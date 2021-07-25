Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $113.28 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 708.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

