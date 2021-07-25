ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Capitalization Hits $4.81 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $25,911.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00038655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00115109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00132452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,085.20 or 1.00162124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00845766 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

