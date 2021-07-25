Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of ZIX worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ZIX by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZIX by 284.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ZIX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ZIX by 32.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Zix Co. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

